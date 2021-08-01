Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 233,069 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $47,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after buying an additional 185,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.71 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

