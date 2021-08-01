Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,836 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $48,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

