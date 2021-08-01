Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,986 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $52,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

JCI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

