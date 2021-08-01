Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,312,000 after purchasing an additional 374,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.