Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $20.46 on Friday. Professional has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.

Get Professional alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFHD. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.