PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of PRG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

