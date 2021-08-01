Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Proofpoint also reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.61. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

