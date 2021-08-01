Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 6676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

