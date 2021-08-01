Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $45.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 516,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

