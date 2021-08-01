Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

NYSE PRLB opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.