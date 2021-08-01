Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PVBC opened at $15.78 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

PVBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

