Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PEMIF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.
About Pure Energy Minerals
