Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PEMIF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

