Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

