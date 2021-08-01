Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

