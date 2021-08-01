Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

