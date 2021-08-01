Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Cut by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 73.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

