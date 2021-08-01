Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.