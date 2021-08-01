Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.84. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.