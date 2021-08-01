Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 344,936 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

