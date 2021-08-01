Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

