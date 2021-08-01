Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

WTFC opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.