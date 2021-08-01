QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

QADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair cut QAD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QAD by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

