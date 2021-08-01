QASH (QASH) Price Up 16.6% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $346,924.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.