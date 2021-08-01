Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

