QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QCOM stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

