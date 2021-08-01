Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE QD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 865,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,856. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

