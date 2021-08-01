Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE QD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 865,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,856. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.