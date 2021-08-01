Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 59.9% in July

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of QH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 18,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

