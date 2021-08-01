Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 342,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,855. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
