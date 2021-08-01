Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 342,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,855. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

