QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.56 million and $199,923.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

