R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

