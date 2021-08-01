Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $355,000 in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. 252,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

