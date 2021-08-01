Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 1.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.