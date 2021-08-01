Rainicorn Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $186,641.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00137805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.78 or 1.00359826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00827804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

