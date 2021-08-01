Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

RANJY opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

