Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,542. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

