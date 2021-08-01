Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1,548.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

