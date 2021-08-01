Raymond James Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $440.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

