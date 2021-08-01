Raymond James Increases STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $45.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

