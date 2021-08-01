Raymond James Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Shares of AJG opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,060,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

