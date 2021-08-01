Raymond James Lowers Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 103.84% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

