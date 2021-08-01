Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.17.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.