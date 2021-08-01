Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock worth $2,293,862.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

