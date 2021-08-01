Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 41.3% in July

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:RCHG remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Recharge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,796,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 391,615 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

