Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

