Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $8,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

RBGLY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,323. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

