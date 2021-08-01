Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $19,019,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,248,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

