Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRR. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.