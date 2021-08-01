Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 352,239 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.