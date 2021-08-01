Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $206,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

