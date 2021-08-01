Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 139 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $406.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.48 and a 12 month high of $410.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

